IPL 2021: Top 3 future prospects for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) dominance in IPL 2021 meant that their previous run in the tournament could be dismissed as an aberration.

With IPL 2021 indefinitely postponed, CSK will be one of those sides happy with the way they have fared so far in the tournament. After notching up five wins from seven games, CSK is second in the points table with ten points.

CSK has been one of the sides that has maintained its core over the years and they have relied on their veterans to get the job done. They did infuse new blood in their ranks ahead of IPL 2021, a move that has paid off. Ruturaj Gaikwad and K Gowtham are some of the players who have piqued fans' interest in a squad of established matchwinners.

Ahead of the restart of IPL 2021, we take a look at CSK's prospects for the future.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad struggled with his timing in the early stages of the tournament and was unable to get off to good starts. This poor run had experts debating if Robin Uthappa should replace the Maharashtra batsman.

However, Gaikwad made an impressive comeback, scoring 196 runs from seven games with two fifties at an average of 28.00. He can be one of CSK's established openers in the seasons to come.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

He may be 32, but Jadeja's pyrotechnics with the bat, coupled with his gun fielding and tight bowling, makes him an ideal candidate to replace MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper will hang up his boots at some stage but does not have to worry about the team choosing an adequate replacement.

Jadeja's breathtaking 37-run belting off Harshal Patel when the side squared off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has CSK fans in hysterics. This was followed by a three-wicket haul, which all but cemented his position as one of CSK's best weapons going forward.

The Saurashtra all-rounder has 131 runs and six wickets from the seven games he played in IPL 2021.

#3 K Gowtham

K Gowtham was picked up for a whopping 9.25 crores but didn't play a single game for the franchise. The fact that CSK scooped up the player for an astronomical price suggests they intend to make him part of their spin arsenal in the future.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if the Karnataka all-rounder is retained by CSK next season. He has had some good numbers in the IPL when he has been given opportunities over the last few years.

Gowtham has 13 wickets from 24 matches and 186 runs as a lower-order batsman. CSK will be hoping he could be their X-factor and help them finish games.