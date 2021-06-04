IPL 2021: [Watch] MI captain Rohit Sharma turns "Drone-acharya", captures fun moments with his teammates

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) has shared a video of skipper Rohit Sharma operating a drone and capturing some fun moments of his teammates.

IPL 2021, which was suspended earlier last month after COVID-19 entered the bio-bubble, is all set to resume in the UAE later in the year. MI are the defending champions in the T20 league.

On Friday, MI took to their official Twitter handle to post a video of Rohit Sharma handling a drone. In the clip, ‘The Hitman’ is seen recording a MI practice session. While Suryakumar Yadav is captured making some funny expressions, Ishan Kishan is seen having a discussion with his captain over the functioning of the drone.

MI uploaded the clip with the caption:

“D'Ro'ne-acharya Time! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #KhelTakaTak @ImRo45”

MI are fourth in the IPL 2021 points table, with four wins and three losses from seven matches when the tournament was suspended.

Rohit Sharma is currently in England, quarantining with the Indian Test team ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. After the WTC final, India will take on England in a five-Test series, starting in Nottingham on August 4.

Rohit Sharma shares picture with Rishabh Pant from Southampton

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma shared a picture with young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant from The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which is the venue for the WTC final clash against the Blackcaps.

Posting the picture on Instagram, in which both Rohit Sharma and Pant are seen smiling, the Team India opener wrote:

"We are in Southampton."

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha and Jasprit Bumrah also shared glimpses from Southampton.

While there have been question marks regarding Rohit Sharma’s effectiveness as Test opener in overseas conditions, former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja has backed the Mumbai batsman to do well.

In a recent interaction with India News, Raja was asked if opening the batting with Rohit Sharma in England is a risky prospect. He replied:

"It is not risky. If you have an opening pair like that, you need to back them. Rohit Sharma will give you a double hundred if he fires. You don't have to think much, you just have to go there and play your game. It is very important to be aggressive. The Indian batsmen base their attack on that because their thinking is aggressive.”

In 20 away Tests, Rohit Sharma has scored only 945 runs at a poor average of 27. In contrast, he averages 79.52 from 18 home Tests, with seven hundreds.

