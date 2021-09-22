IPL 2021: [Watch] Mitchell Santner tries his hand at bowling pace | How fast did he go?

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has been videoed trying his hand at pace bowling in the Chennai Super Kings nets. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's official Twitter handle shared a video of "Seama Raja Santner vs The speed gun!"

"I used to bowl a little seam-up when I was younger and I saw the trainer had the speed gun out, so I thought I'd give it a crack. But, the physio said only three balls, so I had to make them count," Santner said in the video.

How fast did Santner manage to go?

In his first attempt, the left-armer managed to record a speed of 111 kmph.

"Triple one," his teammate Ambati Rayudu informed him as he came back to his mark for his second try.

Having warmed up with his first attempt, Santner bowled his second delivery at 126 kmph, drawing some cheers from his teammates and coaches.

His third try was also not too shabby, as he recorded 125 kmph on the speed gun.

Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore test

After a torrid season last year, Chennai Super Kings have got back to business in IPL 2021.

The MS Dhoni-led team sit on top of the points table, ahead ofDelhi Capitals on net run rate.

CSK were hot on DC's heels when the season was abruptly halted in May due to COVID-19 cases in the teams' bio-bubbles.

Afterthe tournament resumed in the UAE, CSK carried on from where they left off, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in their first game.

Despite an early batting collapse, Ruturaj Gaikwad's fantastic knock and a brilliant spell by Deepak Chahar powered CSK to victory against rivals MI.

CSK will now be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be reeling from the thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two teams will face off on Friday in Sharjah.

Edited by S Chowdhury