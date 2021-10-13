IPL 2021: [Watch] Ziva Dhoni and other kids in CSK camp have a fun ramp-walk session 

The kids in CSK camp in Dubai, including the likes of Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina, Rio Raina, Neale Nolan Uthappa and Aditi Pujara had a fun ramp-walk session recently. The children seemed to be in a joyful mood and relished every moment of it. MS Dhoni and co watched the session from their balconies.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gave fans a glimpse of this fun activity through a video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see some of the cricketers and the kids having fun during the off day.

CSK shared the following post and captioned it:

"This is Dhoni's greatness, he has played so many innings like this" - Sanjay Manjrekar on MS Dhoni's finishing in CSK v DC

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on MS Dhoni for taking his team through in the qualifier against Delhi Capitals. CSK needed quick runs at the business end of the DC encounter. MS Dhoni turned back the clock back and played a blazing knock to finish the chase and take his side through to the IPL final.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar gave his views on Dhoni's innings and said:

"This is his greatness, he has played so many innings like this, where there is so much risk if things don't go as intended. Coming into such a situation, at this stage if his career is truly a sign of his greatness. See, he had to maintain the left hand-right hand combination, but if you see in the eight handers, there was Bravo as an option. But he went the right way, if you compare the batting of both Dhoni and Bravo, I still feel that Dhoni is the better batsman."

CSK will face the winner of the second qualifier (DC v KKR) in the IPL 2021 summit clash on Friday in Dubai.

