Why is #DhoniReturns trending on Twitter ahead of IPL 2021?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are building up to IPL 2021 with a Twitter trend. They have made #DhoniReturns one of the top hashtags on the social media platform. At the time of writing, more than 34,000 tweets have been made with the hashtag “Dhoni Returns”.

The reason for #DhoniReturns is innocuous. News agency PTI confirmed that the CSK players led by MS Dhoni have begun training for IPL 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu are part of the camp, along with Tamil Nadu players N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth amongst others.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development, disclosing the team's training plans for IPL 2021.

“The CSK players completed their quarantine requirements and began practice yesterday. Gradually, the others will join the camp after a period of quarantine. A few others like leg-spinner Karn Sharma and Bhagath Varma, who was picked during the auctions recently are expected to arrive in the coming days."

MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Wednesday, with CSK sharing clips of the skipper’s arrival. With CSK playing most of their IPL 2021 games in Mumbai, Kasi Viswanathan told InsideSport that they are open to the possibility of shifting base.

“Yes, certainly we will think about the possibility of shifting our camp but a decision will be taken in a week’s time. As of now, we are starting our camp in Chennai from tomorrow with the players who are available.”

With less than a month to go until IPL 2021, CSK will look to conclude their training camp without any disruptions.

Several members of the CSK contingent, including players like Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, tested positive for COVID-19 last year. It forced them to delay outdoor training, denting their preparations for IPL 2020.

#DhoniReturns goes viral as fans celebrate IPL 2021 news

The simple training update was enough for fans to start celebrating Thala’s return ahead of the IPL 2021. MS Dhoni fan clubs urged their followers to retweet using the #DhoniReturns hashtag, celebrating his return to training. Others shared quotes and pictures of the skipper.

Judging by the #DhoniReturns tweets, fans can’t wait for the wicketkeeper-batsman to return to action.

Not a Single Video..

Not a Single Pic..

Not a Single Tweet..



From @ChennaiIPL regarding Practice Session..But He is Trending.



UNREAL MASS @MSDhoni 🙏🔥#DhoniReturns — DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) March 9, 2021

Within few minutes of trend it has started to trend at top at India trends. ❤️👌🏻



Unparalleled Fan Base. 😎🙌🏻#DhoniReturns | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/tQotfWQFJr — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 9, 2021

Good News! #CSK players who are in #Chennai have cleared #Covid tests..#Dhoni and other team members such as #Rayudu, #Ruturaj and few others have started net practice from yesterday..#IPL2021 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 10, 2021

Retweet, if you are waiting for Practice session pictures and videos 😁🙌🏻#DhoniReturns | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/jchECMygkM — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) March 9, 2021

Here's the Hashtag for tonight



• #DhoniReturns



Let's celebrate our IDOL @MSDhoni's Returns with this special Hashtag 💛🙌🏻 — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) March 9, 2021