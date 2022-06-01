IPL 2022: 3 of KL Rahul's best knocks this season

KL Rahul has established himself as one of the best domestic batters in the IPL. He has crossed 600 runs in four of the last five seasons (he scored 593 runs in 2019), which speaks volumes of his consistency in the format.

In 2022, KL Rahul amassed 616 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 135. He scored two centuries and four half-centuries during the course of this year's competition.

Let's take a look at KL Rahul's top three batting performances in IPL 2022.

#3 77(51) vs Delhi Capitals, Match 45

Rate this magnificent knock

The Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wankhede. Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start but was eventually dismissed for 23 (13) in the fifth over of the innings. KL Rahul batted conservatively in the powerplay, scoring 18 runs off 15 deliveries.

Rahul got going in the middle overs and attacked both the spinners and the fast bowlers, reaching his half-century in 35 balls. He paced his innings quite well on a wicket that stayed slow and low. Rahul was well supported by Deepak Hooda at the other end, who scored 52 runs off 34 balls himself.

After Hooda's dismissal, KL Rahul continued to bat aggressively but didn't get any support from the other end. Stoinis struggled to get bat on the ball during his 16-ball stay at the creasing, scoring just 17 runs. LSG eventually won the game by six runs and Rahul's innings proved to be crucial.

#2 103*(60) vs Mumbai Indians, Match 26

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Lucknow got off to a cracking start in the powerplay overs, scoring 57 runs for the loss of one wicket. Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Fabian Allen after a quick-fire knock of 24 from just 13 balls.

KL Rahul started slowly and was on 12 runs off 15 balls at the end of the fourth over. He then decided to attack Tymal Mills for two fours and a six in the fifth over. He finished with 27* (20) at the end of the powerplay.

Rahul constructed his innings like the ideal T20 anchor - rotating the strike effectively and taking on the right matchups. He reached his first 50 runs off 33 deliveries and the next 50 in just 24 deliveries. Rahul's well-paced innings ensured that LSG posted a total of 199/4 in the first innings.

It proved to be too much for MI as they eventually lost the match by 18 runs.

#1 103*(62) vs Mumbai Indians, Match 37

#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvsMI

The Mumbai Indians won the toss and put the Lucknow Super Giants in to bat at the Wankhede. Lucknow didn't have the best of starts as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed his former teammate Quinton de Kock for just 10 runs in the fourth over. Manish Pandey, on the other hand, just could not get going.

KL Rahul also started conservatively, scoring 19 runs off the same number of deliveries in the powerplay overs. However, he got going after he hit Unadkat for a cracking six over midwicket off the final ball of the ninth over. He then hit Riley Meredith for two fours and maintained a good scoring rate.

LSG kept losing wickets after Pandey was dismissed. That still didn't stop KL from playing his natural game against the Mumbai Indians. He brought up his half-century of 37 balls and the next 50 runs off just 23.

To put this in context, no batter from either side could even score more than 30 runs at a strike rate of more than 130 barring KL and Tilak Varma.

