3 players CSK can sign to replace Deepak Chahar for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a huge blow with Deepak Chahar set to miss most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The pacer could even be out for the entire tournament after suffering an injury to his right quadraceps. He got injured while running up to bowl during India's third and final T20 International against the West Indies last month.

He was ruled out of the subsequent T20I series against Sri Lanka and it has now been reported that he could well miss the entirety of IPL 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



IPL



#IPL According to reports, Chennai Super Kings' 14-crore buy, Deepak Chahar will miss most part of the IPL, if not the entire tournament.IPL #IPL 2022 According to reports, Chennai Super Kings' 14-crore buy, Deepak Chahar will miss most part of the IPL, if not the entire tournament.📷 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/PnNXqrXQ6D

CSK had shelled out ₹14 crore for Chahar at the IPL 2022 auction, making him the second-most expensive player at the event. He was behind only Ishan Kishan, who went to Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore.

He is undoubtedly going to be a big miss for CSK, who spent a fortune on him for his multi-faceted skillset.

He was an integral part of their campaign last year as they went on to win their fourth IPL title.

His skills with the new ball made him their prime wicket-taker in the powerplay and often removed opponents' key top-order batters. He also added depth to their batting, with his ability to score crucial runs.

Other pace options in the CSK squad include Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Chowdhary and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. All-rounders Shivam Dube and Dwaine Pretorius are also seam options.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



How excited are you for the Say Hello to the @ChennaiIPL squadHow excited are you for the #TATAIPL 2022 Say Hello to the @ChennaiIPL squad 👋 💛How excited are you for the #TATAIPL 2022❓ https://t.co/XjiU70ICxk

CSK will need to sign a replacement player if Chahar misses the entire tournament. It will undoubtedly be difficult to find an Indian pacer who can also offer with the bat, similar to how Chahar does.

However, they can still find pacers who can at least cover for his primary role in the team. Here are three pacers CSK can sign to replace Deepak Chahar:

#1 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

The senior Indian player went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction and hasn't been very prolific in the IPL over the years. But his experience and guile can fit the profile of players that MS Dhoni and CSK coach Stephen Fleming would love to work with.

CSK were smart in how they handled a veteran like Robin Uthappa last season and might be able to utilize Ishant Sharma to bring the best out of him.

Ishant is disciplined with his line and length and can pose an extra bit of threat to left-handed batters.

His skills and experience can be valuable to CSK and he would be a good presence in the dressing room as well.

#2 Arzan Nagwaswalla

Arzan Nagwaswalla, the left-arm seamer from Gujarat, is one of the most promising upcoming pacers in the Indian domestic circuit.

He has even been taken as India's net bowler for a few overseas Test series.

Nagwaswalla is a good option for CSK to get, as he also provides a left-arm angle and can be good with the new ball.

In the 20 T20s that he has played so far, he has picked up 28 wickets, including a six-wicket haul. He has an economy rate of 6.91 in the format and a very impressive strike rate of 14.1

#3 Sandeep Warrier

30-year-old pacer Sandeep Warrier did not find a team in the IPL 2022 auction, but could be brought in as a replacement for Deepak Chahar.

Warrier can swing the ball and may be an asset in the Powerplay overs.

Even if he doesn't make the playing XI, he's a good player to have as bench strength.

He has played 63 T20s, including one for India, and has an economy rate of 7.28.

Edited by Aditya Singh