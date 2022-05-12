IPL 2022: 3 players who flopped for CSK this season

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a disastrous start in this campaign, losing their first six games of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although they have won four of their next five fixtures, MS Dhoni and Co. languish in ninth position in the points table.

Meanwhile, it all started at the mega auction when Chennai failed to reacquire the services of Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, who played a crucial role in their success last season. The absence of the injured Deepak Chahar didn't help their cause either.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed as the skipper ahead of IPL 2022, failed to live up to expectations as he looked clueless under pressure. The additional responsibilities also took a beating on his individual performances.

Jadeja didn't receive much support from his teammates, as they failed to chip in with significant contributions.

On that note, let’s take a look at three CSK players who flopped in IPL 2022.

The Chennai franchise roped in Jordan as a possible replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who is currently 38-year-old. However, the English all-rounder has failed to live up to expectations.

He has played only four games this season and has managed to pick up only two wickets. Chris Jordan has also gone for plenty, shelling runs at 10.52 runs per over and averaging 67.50 with the ball.

The 33-year-old all-rounder also failed to make any contributions with the bat either, scoring only 11 runs. He was later left out of the playing XI.

Jordan, who was acquired for ₹3.60 crore at the mega auction earlier this year, has failed to live up to the bill in the tournament.

The English all-rounder played a pivotal role as CSK lifted their fourth IPL title last year. The southpaw scored over 350 runs and provided much-needed firepower to Chenani's batting unit.

However, the flair in Moeen's bat has remained absent so far in the 15th edition of the tournament. He has managed only 130 runs in seven appearances at a paltry average of 18.57, which pretty much sums up Chennai's campaign this year.

Moeen, who was retained by CSK ahead of the auction, has only managed to pick up five wickets, three of which came in one match.

He has failed to make telling contributions throughout the tournament and has not justified his reputation this season.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

The ace all-rounder hogged the entirety of the limelight after he was appointed CSK captain, two days ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. However, the additional responsibilities took a toll on both his individual and team's performance.

The cricketer from Saurashtra managed to scalp only five wickets in 10 matches at an average of almost 50. Jadeja has also struggled with the bat, accumulating only 116 runs at an average of less than 20.

The 33-year-old India international was miles away from his absolute best this season, which has hurt the defending champions massively in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Jadeja copped up an injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy