IPL 2022: 3 positives for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the tournament

KL Rahul had an impressive season as a batsman as well as the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While LSG was eliminated in the first eliminator after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul is likely to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022.

It is always tough for a new team to establish itself in a premier tournament that has been going on successfully for 14 years. However, LSG, against all odds, won nine out of 14 matches in the group stage and made it to the playoffs.

There were galore positives for LSG in IPL 2022. Here is a look at 3 such positives.

#1. Growth of Deepak Hooda as a batsman

Deepak Hooda @HoodaOnFire 🏼. Not the way we wanted to finish but we played heart out cricket with full grit & determination 🏻.

Proud bunch, Proud memories @LucknowIPL A very special & unforgettable maiden season for us🏼. Not the way we wanted to finish but we played heart out cricket with full grit & determination🏻.Proud bunch, Proud memories A very special & unforgettable maiden season for us 🙌🏼. Not the way we wanted to finish but we played heart out cricket with full grit & determination👊🏻.Proud bunch, Proud memories❤️💙@LucknowIPL https://t.co/O6tY5X5D5b

Deepak Hooda, despite featuring in seven editions of the IPL before this season, did not set the IPL stage on fire with his batting performances.

IPL 2022 saw the growth and emergence of Deepak Hooda as a middle-order batsman. In 14 innings in IPL 2022, the right-handed middle-order batsman scored four half-centuries and amassed 451 runs. He had a decent average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136.67. He was one of the mainstays for LSG in the middle order and contributed consistently to the success of his team.

Hooda has been included in the Indian T20I squad to take on South Africa next month. He will look to replicate his IPL 2022 performances on the international stage and make a permanent place for himself in the Indian middle-order in T20Is.

#2. An impressive debut season for Mohsin Khan

The 23-year-old left-handed pace bowler made a name for himself after his impressive performances in IPL 2022. He played nine matches in IPL 2022 and picked up 14 wickets. His average of 14.07 and bowling strike rate of 14.14 speaks volumes about his impressive debut season.

Mohsin had an economy rate of 5.97 which is impressive considering he bowled most of his overs in the powerplays and the death overs.

Mohsin is one of the finds of IPL 2022 and could be seen making his debut for team India shortly.

#3. Impressive opening partnerships by LSG skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock

Quinton de Kock had an impressive IPL 2022

The LSG opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were impressive right through IPL 2022, adding 585 runs in 15 innings.

Their highest partnership was an unbeaten 210 against KKR at the DY Patil Stadium.

Rahul scored 616 runs from 15 innings in IPL 2022 at an average of 51.33 with two centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

Quinton de Kock also impressed with the bat. He scored 508 runs from 15 innings in IPL 2022. He had an impressive strike rate of 148. 97 and scored three half-centuries and a century in IPL 2022.

The presence of a right-hand-left-hand opening partnership is always useful at the top of the order and the duo of Rahul and de Kock proved their worth with the bat in IPL 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. Can LSG bounce back and win IPL 2023? Yes No 11 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit