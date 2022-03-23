IPL 2022: 3 promising stars in Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will make their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut this year. The Lucknow-based franchise is the first to represent Uttar Pradesh in the league. RPSG Group bought the team in October last year and named it Lucknow Super Giants.

Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul will captain the Super Giants in their first IPL season. Along with Rahul, the team has several experienced players like Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and others.

While LSG invested most of their funds in experienced stars, they also put their money on some new talents at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Ahead of the new season, we will take a look at three promising stars present in the LSG squad.

#1 Mohsin Khan - Former IPL winner

Former Mumbai Indians squad member Mohsin Khan will play for his home franchise Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Khan won the IPL 2020 trophy with the Mumbai Indians (MI). While he was with the franchise in the previous seasons, he did not get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Khan is a left-arm pace bowler who plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh. He has played 26 T20s in his career, picking up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

Having spent time with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shane Bond, Zaheer Khan and Trent Boult during his stint with MI, Khan will look forward to bringing his 'A' game to the table for LSG this season.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi - Drafted by Lucknow Super Giants before the auction

Ravi Bishnoi has played international cricket for India

Ravi Bishnoi was drafted by LSG into their squad ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Since Bishnoi was uncapped then, LSG signed him for ₹4 crore. The rising star has done well for India U-19s and the senior Indian team in his brief career.

Bishnoi has played a total of 46 T20 matches in his career, picking up 53 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4/15. Previously, Bishnoi played for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. It will be interesting to see how he performs for his new team.

#3 Mayank Yadav - Played only 2 matches in domestic cricket

Another uncapped Indian fast bowler present in the LSG squad for IPL 2022 is Mayank Yadav. Not much is known about the right-arm pacer, who has played only two domestic games for Delhi in his career. He is yet to play a domestic T20 for Delhi, but he represented the team in two List-A games last year.

Yadav picked up three wickets in each of the two games that he played. After signing him at the IPL 2022 Auction, the Lucknow Super Giants shared a clip of his bowling.

It seems like he can trouble the batters with his pace and swing. With Mark Wood unavailable for IPL 2022, LSG may try Mayank in one or two matches.

