IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Deepak Hooda is a vital cog in the LSG setup this season

Deepak Hooda's numbers in IPL 2022 have been at their best since his debut in the tournament in 2015. The Baroda all-rounder has been pivotal for his new franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with the bat and has played his part in their run so far in the tournament.

With 406 runs from 13 matches at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 133.55, Hooda is the second leading-run scorer for Lucknow and fifth in the list of all-time run-scorers in IPL 2022. He's been both the side's anchor and aggressor depending on the match scenario.

After starting off his career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he went on to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) before Lucknow picked him up for ₹5.75 crores at the IPL 2022 auction. He has repaid their faith in full by blasting four half-centuries in the tournament and chipping in at key junctures.

Ahead of the side's key clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (May 18) at the DY Patil Stadium, we take a look at three reasons why Hooda is a vital cog in the LSG setup.

#3 His consistency with the bat for LSG

Deepak Hooda's last five scores read 34, 52, 41, 27, and 59 - knocks that were key in three of their wins in the last five games. He's been their go-to player at No. 3 in four of the five matches due to the consistency he brings with his batting.

Hooda's ability to throw his bat around in the powerplay was one of the additional reasons he was in the side after the likes of Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis failed to make a significant impact.

#2 Adapting to the match situation

One of the hallmarks of Deepak Hooda's performances in IPL 2022 is his ability to adapt to the situation. Every time he's played in the powerplay, Hooda has been a counter-attacking batter while being happy to rotate the strike and find the odd boundary.

This, coupled with his knack for pushing for quick singles and keeping the scoreboard ticking with a cool head, has contributed to the franchise's success so far in the edition.

#1 Safe hands on the field

Deepak Hooda has been one of the most reliable fielders in this LSG team. His speed while patrolling the outfield makes him an asset. Hooda is a safe pair of hands and can be counted upon when taking a tough chance.

Hooda's right arm off break is another reason why he is a valuable member of the squad. He's not rolled his arm over much in IPL 2022 and has just one wicket to his name, but he will be more than capable should KL Rahul need a tweaker to run through a quick couple of overs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar