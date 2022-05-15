IPL 2022: 3 takeaways CSK can implement next season

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a poor campaign in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja at the helm, they lost their first six games.

After a dismal start, Jadeja relinquished leadership duties. MS Dhoni took over the baton once again and helped Chennai make a sort of comeback, winning three of their last four matches. However, they have were officially knocked out of the playoff race after the defeat to Mumbai Indians.

The Super Kings languish in ninth the IPL 2022 points table with eight points from 11 matches. With three matches still to go, Chennai will hope to identify the key areas they need to work on to make a strong comeback next season.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 takeaways for CSK that they can implement next season.

#3 Grooming a future leader

With MS Dhoni in the twilight of his career, the Super Kings will certainly want to groom someone who can lead the team in the next few years.

Chennai handed over the reins to one of their most trusted candidates in Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of IPL 2022. However, the all-rounder from Saurashtra failed to live up to expectations. He looked clueless in pressure situations as CSK endured an awful start to the tournament

While Dhoni did fill in as an emergency measure, the four-time IPL champions need to look beyond the 40-year-old wicket-keeper batter. The franchise need to find a viable long-term candidate who can take over the captaincy baton from MSD.

#2 Invest in fast bowlers

Chennai's troubles could mostly be attributed to the weak links in their pace attack in the absence of Deepak Chahar. The franchise also failed to acquire Shardul Thakur's service at the IPL 2022 mega auction, which didn't help the team's cause.

Although Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh did come up the ranks, by then, it was too late. The four-time IPL champions will look to groom young pacers alongside Mukesh and Simarjeet to strengthen their pace unit for the coming seasons.

They have a couple of young pacers in their ranks and CSK will look to try them out and prepare them for the future.

#1 Invest in more all-rounders

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been a great servant for CSK since he joined. He has picked up wickets and slowed down the run flow whenever MS Dhoni has handed the ball to him. Bravo has also chipped in with valuable runs in the lower order.

However, with the champion all-rounder in the twilight of his career, Chennai need to look at alternatives. They signed English all-rounder Chris Jordan but he has failed to live up to the billing.

The Super Kings will want to acquite a few options who can don the finisher's hat besides bowling those crucial overs in the middle period.

Edited by S Chowdhury