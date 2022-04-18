"Killer Miller's storm clipped Chennai Super Kings' wings" - Aakash Chopra lauds David Miller's match-winning knock for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded David Miller for playing a blazing knock that helped the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in last night's IPL 2022 encounter.

Miller smoked an unbeaten 94 off just 51 balls as the Titans chased down the 170-run target off the penultimate delivery. The South African southpaw clubbed eight fours and six sixes during his innings, which helped the Titans consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

While reviewing the GT-CSK encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Miller, saying:

"Everything was going fine but after that, killer Miller's storm clipped Chennai Super Kings' wings. You won an encounter you couldn't have won. Chennai had prepared for everything but not for Miller's onslaught."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the Gujarat Titans were almost down and out when most of their accomplished batters were dismissed. Chopra explained:

"You were not in the game at all. Shubman Gill was out for zero, Wriddhiman Saha got out after some time, Vijay Shankar got out for zero, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar also got out. That's it, your batting is till there only. There were no batters left and hopes were also running thin."

The Titans were staring down the barrel when they were reduced to a score of 48/4 at the end of the eighth over. They were in deeper trouble when Rahul Tewatia was also dismissed in the 13th over, as the IPL newcomers required a further 83 runs off just 44 balls.

"David Miller did what he used to do in 2013-14" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Miller's onslaught rekindled memories of his devastating partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). He elaborated:

"David Miller did what he used to do in 2013-14. Remember there used to be the M&M (Miller and Maxwell) show. He first ran after the spinners, he likes left-arm spin and off-spin, and then he hit the fast bowlers. He kept hitting till the end and didn't stop. If it's in the arc, it goes out of the park."

While acknowledging that Rashid Khan also played a significant role, the reputed commentator was awestruck by Miller's knock. Chopra observed:

"David Miller - absolutely outstanding. Take a deep breath, agree Chennai's bowling is slightly weak but from where he won them the match, he was not alone, it wouldn't have happened without Rashid Khan, but the knock that David Miller played just took our breath away."

David Miller and Rashid Khan added 70 runs in a little over six overs to turn the match on his head. Khan, who was deputizing for Hardik Pandya as the Gujarat Titans' skipper, smashed 40 runs off 21 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

