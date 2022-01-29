IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of upcoming edition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are favorites to make smart buys at the upcoming IPL 2022 player auction. Traditionally, they have relied on a core group of players, acquiring street-smart cricketers who have helped them clinch the title on four occasions.

If their pattern is anything to go by, CSK will stick to the same template for the upcoming auction after retaining Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. With ₹ 48 crore remaining, CSK will focus on reacquiring most of the players they left out of retention.

Ahead of the mega auction in February, we take a look at the players CSK will look to buy.

Predicting the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

CSK will most certainly look to buy Faf du Plessis. The former South Africa skipper has been an asset with the bat and on the field, and Daddy Army jokes aside, the reigning champions will target him for his rich contribution in their last two title triumphs.

Here's a look at potential targets with the bat for CSK at the auction:

Player Role Faf du Plessis Opening bat Narayan Jagadeesan Opening bat (backup) Suresh Raina Middle-order bat Ambati Rayudu Middle-order bat Shikhar Dhawan Opening bat Sam Billings Middle-order bat Shimron Hetmeyer Middle-order bat Steven Smith Middle-order bat Nitish Rana Middle-order bat Rahul Tripathi Middle-order bat

Raina and Rayudu will be bargain buys and the side will have a cap on the duo, who have been CSK's pillars for the last few years. Expect at least one of them (mostly Raina) to come back into the fold along with du Plessis.

Dhawan could be an option for du Plessis should other teams buy the South African for a whopping price. Smith and Rana, along with Tripathi, make for a promising middle-order that comprises Jadeja, Moeen and Dhoni.

Moving on to the bowling department, CSK will look for genuine pacers who can bowl at both ends of the game.

Player Role Ravichandran Ashwin Spinner Mitchell Santner Spinner Lungi Ngidi Seam Kagiso Rabada Seam Pat Cummins Seam Deepak Chahar Seam T Natarajan Seam Sandeep Sharma Seam

With Jadeja and Moeen sharing eight overs, CSK could see if welcoming Ashwin back into the fold would work. It would certainly bolster their spin attack and they could look at buying Chahar back. Although one of these will be a splurge, CSK will benefit from their services considering their recent track record.

The all-rounder targets comprise:

Player Role Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder

Sportskeeda's predicted playing XI:

Also Read Article Continues below

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Marsh, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan