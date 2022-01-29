×
IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of upcoming edition

Chennai Super Kings will look to reacquire some familiar faces
Aharon Abhishek
ANALYST
Modified Jan 29, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Listicle

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are favorites to make smart buys at the upcoming IPL 2022 player auction. Traditionally, they have relied on a core group of players, acquiring street-smart cricketers who have helped them clinch the title on four occasions.

If their pattern is anything to go by, CSK will stick to the same template for the upcoming auction after retaining Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. With ₹ 48 crore remaining, CSK will focus on reacquiring most of the players they left out of retention.

Ahead of the mega auction in February, we take a look at the players CSK will look to buy.

Predicting the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

CSK will most certainly look to buy Faf du Plessis. The former South Africa skipper has been an asset with the bat and on the field, and Daddy Army jokes aside, the reigning champions will target him for his rich contribution in their last two title triumphs.

Here's a look at potential targets with the bat for CSK at the auction:

PlayerRole
Faf du PlessisOpening bat
Narayan JagadeesanOpening bat (backup)
Suresh RainaMiddle-order bat
Ambati RayuduMiddle-order bat
Shikhar DhawanOpening bat
Sam BillingsMiddle-order bat
Shimron HetmeyerMiddle-order bat
Steven SmithMiddle-order bat
Nitish RanaMiddle-order bat
Rahul TripathiMiddle-order bat

Raina and Rayudu will be bargain buys and the side will have a cap on the duo, who have been CSK's pillars for the last few years. Expect at least one of them (mostly Raina) to come back into the fold along with du Plessis.

Dhawan could be an option for du Plessis should other teams buy the South African for a whopping price. Smith and Rana, along with Tripathi, make for a promising middle-order that comprises Jadeja, Moeen and Dhoni.

Moving on to the bowling department, CSK will look for genuine pacers who can bowl at both ends of the game.

PlayerRole
Ravichandran AshwinSpinner
Mitchell SantnerSpinner
Lungi NgidiSeam
Kagiso RabadaSeam
Pat CumminsSeam
Deepak ChaharSeam
T NatarajanSeam
Sandeep SharmaSeam

With Jadeja and Moeen sharing eight overs, CSK could see if welcoming Ashwin back into the fold would work. It would certainly bolster their spin attack and they could look at buying Chahar back. Although one of these will be a splurge, CSK will benefit from their services considering their recent track record.

The all-rounder targets comprise:

PlayerRole
Mitchell MarshAll-rounder
Krishnappa GowthamAll-rounder
Daniel SamsAll-rounder
Liam LivingstoneAll-rounder
Shardul ThakurAll-rounder

Sportskeeda's predicted playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Marsh, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan
