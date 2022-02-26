IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI

One of the teams for the upcoming IPL season that seems to have done their homework is the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They have managed to assemble a squad that's heavy on useful all-rounders who could be highly valuable in this format.

Prior to the IPL 2022 Auction, they had drafted in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi. The franchise then splurged money on seamer Avesh Khan (₹10 cr) and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (₹8.75 cr) while also grabbing South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

The newly established team further bolstered their unit with the addition of Evin Lewis and Mark Wood. There is also some young blood in Mayank Yadav and Ayush Badoni.

Here's a quick look at their full squad:

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot, Evin Lewis, Dushmantha Chameera, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Predicted LSG playing XI

In what could be their first-choice playing XI, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will be the preferred opening combination, while Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, and Krunal Pandya will be placed in the middle order.

Rahul will be expected to bat through the innings while de Kock's explosive batting would be expected to provide impetus during the powerplay.

Pandey and Deepak Hooda will be looked upon as players toggling between the roles of an anchor and an aggressor. They should set the platform for the likes of Stoinis and Holder to tee off.

Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, and Krishnappa Gowtham will take on the lower order duties while Avesh Khan and Mark Wood are certain starters with the ball.

With Gowtham and Pandya, expect LSG to be a side that bats deep and this means they are at an advantage when it comes to either chasing or setting totals.

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, and Avesh Khan.

What are your thoughts on LSG's playing XI? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat