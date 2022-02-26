IPL 2022 Auction: Where should Ambati Rayudu bat for CSK?

What makes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a formidable unit is the flexibility of their batting order. Ambati Rayudu is a perfect example of Chennai's versatility and flexibility in batting.

It's safe to say that he's played some of his best innings with the franchise and although he was not retained by the side ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, he was reacquired for ₹6.75 cr.

With Suresh Raina not retained or picked by the franchise, where Rayudu will bat for the side is a question begging to be answered.

Last season saw him bat at No.5 for the side and he accumulated 257 runs from 16 games at an average of 28.55 and a strike rate of 151.17.

Where should Ambati Rayudu bat for CSK in IPL 2022?

Here's a quick look at the positions Rayudu has scored most of his runs from:

Batting position Runs scored Average Strike Rate No.3 1270 30.98 121.76 No.4 856 28.53 116.94 No.5 888 34.15 137.25

A major chunk of Rayudu's runs have come batting at No.3 and No.5 in the IPL, and he averages just over 30 in both positions. This can be attributed to his counter-attacking batting style that has also led to him having a fine strike-rate.

With Robin Uthappa most likely to take the No.3 slot for CSK in IPL 2022, it appears that Rayudu will have to play the role of a finisher and also serve as a bridge between the top order and the lower order that comprises MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar.

Not that it is bad news for CSK considering Rayudu's ability to go big from ball one. There is also the possibility that he might return to No.3 if Chennai decide to open with Uthappa and have Moeen Ali come in at No.4.

This would mean the other players all go up one position and Rayudu will be in familiar territory batting at one drop. The numbers speak volumes of his versatility as a batter and that holds Chennai in good stead.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Edited by S Chowdhury