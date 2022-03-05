BCCI to hold pre-IPL fitness assessment camp for national players outside Test squad

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked all national players to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. The request has been made to players who are not part of the current India Test squad -- which is engaged in a two-match series against Sri Lanka. Players who have been called, will undergo a 10-day fitness programme.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, BCCI took the call on the advice of the national selection committee. The committee wants the players' fitness concerns addressed before the two-month long T20 league.

The players asked to report to the NCA are - KL Rahul, Shardul, Thakur, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

They will join the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, who are all recuperating from recent injuries at the NCA.

Those involved in the Ranji Trophy have been asked to come to the NCA after the third and final round of the league matches, which end on March 6.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, a BCCI official said:

"There are about 25 of them. The NCA will assess their fitness levels ahead of the IPL. The purpose is to have a camp before they disperse for their respective IPL duties."

The official also gave an update on Axar Patel, who has been out with an injury since December.

"Axar Patel is currently undergoing his rehab and is not available for selection for the first Test. He will be assessed later to ascertain his selection for the second Test," he said.

IPL 2022 to begin on March 26, final on May 29

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 26, the tournament's Governing Council recently announced.

The tournament is set to be played across four venues -- three in Mumbai and one in Pune.

In Mumbai, matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium, while Pune's MCA Stadium will be the fourth host venue.

The tournament is set to go on for just over two months, with the final planned for May 29.

Edited by Diptanil Roy