IPL 2022: Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) qualify for the playoffs?

Winning all three of their remaining games still doesn't guarantee the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a playoff berth in IPL 2022. They can finish with 14 points at the most and hope that most other results go their way.

Chennai have had a poor start to the season, managing to win just four of their 11 games so far. The absence of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a bruised rib, just makes their playoff push that much harder.

Mathematically, the Super Kings have a shot at finishing in the top four. For that to happen, they will have to beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (May 12) and follow it up with wins over Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

As they gear up for their clash against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at CSK's chances of making it to the playoffs.

Can CSK qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs?

There's the question of 'can' and 'will' as far as Chennai's playoff hopes are concerned. Like we said earlier, MS Dhoni and Co. can finish at 14 points and that, at present, is good enough to see them sneak through.

Here's a quick look at the points table at the time of writing.

IPL 2022 Points table prior to CSK's match against MI

The route is pretty clear for Chennai. Win all the games and hope that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) lose their remaining fixtures.

Chennai's positive net run rate (NRR) will also get a significant boost if they win three in three. Bangalore, meanwhile, already have 14 points but have a negative NRR. They just need to win one of their two remaining games to seal a playoff berth, and that ends all hopes of progressing tothus ending Chennai's dreams.

This does feel like slim pickings as even one win for Delhi (currently 12 points) will bring the NRR into the equation again. If DC and RCB manage to win their two games, they will end at 18 and 16 points respectively, knocking CSK out completely.

Where do CSK go from here?

The best bet would be to plan for next season. Chennai seem to be doing that already by having a settled top three in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Robin Uthappa.

Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu form their middle, while MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will play the role of finishers. Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana have had promising seasons and that bodes well for the Men in Yellow.

