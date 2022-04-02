IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

IPL 2022 action will return to the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns. Both franchises suffered defeats in their previous IPL games.

While the Kings were blown away by Kolkata Knight Riders, the Super Kings lost to Lucknow Super Giants in a close game. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top when Mayank Agarwal's men take on Ravindra Jadeja's.

Before PBKS and CSK cross swords for the first time in IPL 2022, here are some important stats you need to know from previous IPL games played at the venue.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 6.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3.

Matches won by teams batting second: 3.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010.

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Average first innings score: 189

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game hosted by Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings posted the highest first innings score at the venue.

A half-century from Robin Uthappa helped CSK score 210 runs in the first innings. In response, fifties from Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis powered the Lucknow Super Giants to their maiden victory in league history.

Batters from both teams enjoyed batting on the flat wicket at the venue. The Brabourne Stadium boundary length is not so big, as batters smashed 17 sixes across the two innings of the Chennai vs Lucknow game. A total of 11 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking two of them.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Bhargav