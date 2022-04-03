×
IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS telecast channel list and live streaming details

Rahul Chahar will be the player to look out for in the battle between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Preview

Chennai Super Kings will aim to snap their two-match losing streak when they battle the Punjab Kings tonight in IPL 2022. Defending champions CSK have gotten off to a disappointing start this year as they suffered defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, chased a 206-run target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their season opener but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.

Big names like Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in action during this match in IPL 2022. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in Canada, Australia, UK, USA and UAE can watch this IPL 2022 match live:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The big game between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will start on April 3, 7:30 PM in India. For fans residing in Australia, the match will begin on April 4, 1:00 AM.

As per Gulf Standard Time, the start time is 6:00 PM, while for fans in Canada, this game will begin at 10:30 AM.

Edited by Parimal
