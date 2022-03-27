IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

IPL 2022 action will continue tomorrow with a historic match between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium.

Both franchises will make their debuts in the competition. For the first time since 2008, new entrants in the league will play their first-ever match against each other.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise has a stellar squad featuring the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rahul Tewatia.

On the other side, the Lucknow-based franchise has game-changers like KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Krishnappa Gowtham in the team.

Fans should expect a cracker of a contest between the two franchises. Before the two teams cross paths in Mumbai, here are some numbers you need to know from previous IPL T20 matches played at Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 84

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 44

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 167

Wankhede Stadium - CSK vs KKR match stats 2022

In the previous IPL match at Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Batters found it challenging to score runs quickly at the venue. CSK batted first and scored 131/5, whereas KKR scored 133/4 in 18.4 overs.

MS Dhoni was the only player to score a fifty in the match. A total of nine wickets fell in the game, with pacers accounting for six of them.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar