"He's been a real catalyst in GT winning games comfortably" - Daniel Vettori lavishes praise on Wriddhiman Saha

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Wriddhiman Saha for his consistent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo following GT's seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Vettori said that Wriddhiman Saha has made a significant impact in this year’s IPL. He pointed out that the right-hander has accumulated crucial runs during the powerplay, thus taking the pressure off other batters.

"We need to give a lot of credit to Wriddhiman Saha. He has been very consistent and has given his side enough runs in the powerplay to not put too much pressure on Shubman Gill or Hardik Pandya. He's been a real catalyst for them in going from just winning games to winning them comfortably."

Wriddhiman Saha slammed an impressive unbeaten half-century during his team's clash with CSK on Sunday. The seasoned campaigner contributed 67 runs from 57 balls to help his side chase down the target of 134 with ease.

The 37-year-old has managed 281 runs from his eight appearances so far this season. He has hit three stunning fifties and has an impressive batting average of 40.14.

"I would like to see him back for the IPL 2022 playoffs" - Piyush Chawla on GT's Lockie Ferguson

In the same video, Piyush Chawla stated that, while it is GT's maiden season of IPL, their players have a significant experience of playing in the league. He pointed out that Gujarat have come across as a balanced side in the competition.

However, the former India leg-spinner also suggested that the team should look to bring back their overseas pacer Lockie Ferguson for the all-important playoffs. Chawla opined that the Kiwi pacer has the ability to take wickets at any stage of the game and can be a matchwinner for Hardik Pandya and Co.

"GT are a new team but the players are still old and have enough experience of playing in the IPL. They have gelled really well and they have looked quite balanced. They could just look to make one or two changes now. I would like to see Lockie Ferguson back for the big games because he is a matchwinner."

The speedster has featured in 11 games of IPL 2022 and has picked up 12 wickets from the same. GT are scheduled to play their final game of the league stage on May 19 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

