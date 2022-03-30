IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK: 3 player battles to watch out for

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) headed into their first IPL 2022 clash as favorites but were decimated by their opponents, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans, respectively.

Now one of the teams has a chance to notch up their first win of the tournament when they face off at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 31).

Both sides stuttered with the bat and skippers Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will be eager to make the course correction. The game also brings into focus some player battles that make for an interesting watch.

We look at some of the key player battles that will have the audience on the edge of their seats when these two teams meet in IPL 2022 for the first time.

#1 Moeen Ali vs Quinton de Kock

Moeen Ali making his way into the playing XI will be a major boost for CSK and for good reason. The English tweaker has dismissed Quinton de Kock four times in T20s, and in return, the southpaw has seen the better of him on occasions.

De Kock was cheaply dismissed in LSG's opening game against Gujarat Titans and will look to make amends. Should the two face each other, expect some hard-hitting and guile on display.

#2 CSK's talismanic MS Dhoni vs Ravi Bishnoi

And just when the world thought MS Dhoni was washed, he rolled back the clock with a fifty in CSK's season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His 38-ball-50 was crucial in giving Chennai a late innings push.

He will fancy his chances against leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who went wicketless against the Titans in his first game of IPL 2022. Dhoni will look to put pressure by milking those ones and twos against Bishnoi and launching him into the stands as he progresses. But can the spinner peg MSD on the backfoot? Only time will tell.

#3 Krunal Pandya vs Ambati Rayudu

Krunal Pandya has managed to bag Ambati Rayudu twice in the IPL and this will be a mid-overs contest to watch out for. Rayudu was off to a start in the first game, but was prized out, while the older Pandya was economical against Gujarat, giving away just 17 runs and picking a wicket.

Pandya also has a better record against Ravindra Jadeja, dismissing him twice in the IPL. The tweaker has one that nips inside and keeps low that foxes the best of batters and we will be eager to send CSK's top order back to the hut quickly.

