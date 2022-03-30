IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

IPL 2022 action will return to the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow evening as the Chennai Super Kings gear up to take on the Lucknow Super Giants. Both franchises lost their respective opening matches in the new season.

While the Super Kings lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the Super Giants suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans two nights later at the same venue.

Before the two 'super' teams of IPL 2022 clash in Mumbai tomorrow, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches hosted by Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 201/4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2015

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 181/5 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 188

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous match on this ground, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets. MI posted a 177-run total on the board after receiving an invitation to bat first. Opening batter Ishan Kishan scored 81 runs off 48 deliveries for the Mumbai-based franchise.

In reply, Delhi Capitals were down to 104/6. It looked like the Mumbai Indians would record an easy win, but a 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav helped DC pull off their first win of IPL 2022.

13 sixes were smashed by the batters of the two teams in that contest. A total of 11 wickets fell, with five of them going into the accounts of wrist spinners. Fans should expect another high-scoring match in Mumbai tomorrow.

