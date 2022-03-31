IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK telecast channel list and live streaming details

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their second IPL 2022 match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight in Mumbai. Brabourne Stadium will play host to the first ever battle between the two franchises.

Both the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings lost their opening games in IPL 2022. While LSG suffered a close defeat against Gujarat Titans, CSK were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two teams will aim to get off the mark in the IPL 2022 points table tonight in Mumbai.

Big names like KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo will be in action tonight. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how IPL fans residing in the USA, UK, UAE, Canada and Australia can watch this match.

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The start time for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in India is 7:30 PM. In Canada, the match will begin at 10:30 AM, while in Australia, fans will have to stay up late because the first ball will be bowled at 1:00 AM.

As per Gulf Standard Time, this IPL fixture will start at 6:00 PM, and the start time for UK is 2:00 PM.

