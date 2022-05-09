IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

The top two teams in IPL 2022 - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) - will battle tomorrow evening at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The two franchises played their respective debut IPL games against each other, where GT emerged victorious in a close encounter.

However, LSG did not have all of their players available for that game. Fans will expect another cracker of a contest between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans tomorrow.

The winner of this match will qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Before the match gets underway, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous games hosted by Pune.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 49

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 163

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the last game on this ground, the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs. LSG scored 176/7, riding on a half-century from Quinton de Kock. In reply, KKR got skittled out for just 101 runs. Andre Russell scored 45 runs, but the other batters failed to make an impact.

17 wickets fell in the match between Lucknow and Kolkata, with 12 of them going into the accounts of fast bowlers. The batters smacked 16 sixes in the two innings of that match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee