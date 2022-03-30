IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who may score most runs in LSG vs CSK match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured batting collapses in their first game of IPL 2022 — an issue they will be keen to iron out when they meet at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Manish Pandey were dismissed without putting runs on the board. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway faced similar situations for Chennai.

That said, both sides will be eager to shrug off the loss and their batting as a one-off and will hope to hit the ground running in the second match. On that note, we take a look at the three batters who we feel will score the most runs.

#1 KL Rahul

Much of Lucknow's starts depend on the kind of platform that KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock set for the rest of the batters. However, the former was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Shami.

Rahul averages 43.89 against CSK and will look to better it when he walks out to bat. The last couple of IPLs have seen him notch up 600+ runs and Rahul could get going against Chennai.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Another talented batter who missed out on opening his account, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for zero in the team's IPL 2022 opener.

Gaikwad was another batter with 600+ runs last season and will be keen to negate the threat Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera provide. The Maharastra batter is one of the batters expected to bat through the innings and that could be possible tomorrow.

#3 MS Dhoni

It was a vintage MS Dhoni performance in the season opener for CSK as he blitzed a 38-ball-50* to take the side to a modest total. The former skipper's body language and approach showed that he meant business as he clattered seven fours and a six.

Another good innings from Dhoni will surely mean that Chennai's lower order will be a threat to the opposition over the course of the tournament.

Who do you think will be among the runs for LSG and CSK?

Edited by Ritwik Kumar