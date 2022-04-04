IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the SRH vs LSG encounter 

After facing a heavy defeat in their opening game, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will now lock horns with the newly-formed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 12 of the IPL 2022. It will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai today (April 4).

Like SRH, the KL Rahul-led LSG too lost their inaugural match of the competition. They, however, bounced back strongly against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their chase of 210 runs was a testament to their potent batting unit, who will look to repeat their heroics against SRH as well.

The Orange Army, on the other hand, would love to get over their listless performance against the Rajasthan Royals, where they recorded the worst-ever powerplay score in IPL history.

Nevertheless, both SRH and LSG possess several solid batters with a mix of a couple of power-hitters. Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock and Evin Lewis are some batting stars to watch out for tonight.

On that note, we predict three batters who might score the most runs in the key clash between the two sides.

#3- Quinton de Kock (LSG)

After missing out in the first game, Quinton de Kock came to his own against CSK, where he smashed his 17th IPL fifty (61 off 45 balls) and played a pivotal role in his side's victory.

The South African opener averages 41.20 against SRH and will be a threat to the Kane Williamson-led unit, especially in the powerplay. The left-hander will be eager to continue his good run of form against his former side.

#2- Kane Williamson (SRH)

With a revamped SRH batting unit, the importance of Kane Williamson in the top-order has become more significant than ever. The New Zealand skipper will have to anchor the Sunrisers batting unit if they are to have any chance of putting up a good score.

Williamson was in great form during the T20 World Cup 2021, before he went on a lengthy break due to his ongoing tennis elbow injury. The SRH skipper will be looking to shrug off his performance in the last game and come up with a captain's innings against LSG.

#1. KL Rahul (LSG)

KL Rahul was on the receiving end of an unplayable delivery from Mohammed Shami and got out on a golden duck in his first game. The 29-year old then showcased his class against CSK, but missed out on a half-century by six runs.

Rahul, nevertheless, is too good a player to miss out in another game and one can expect him to fire against SRH. Adding to his advantage, the Karnataka-born has a great record against SRH, amassing 325 runs at an average of 36.11.

He also has three half-centuries against his first IPL franchise.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava