IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score most runs in the LSG vs GT match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 28).

The clash between the two new sides will be the fourth match of the current season. Both teams have formidable players in their line-ups and the batters in each dugout will want to get off to a good start in the new season.

LSG, led by captain KL Rahul, have the likes of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey in their ranks. The Titans, meanwhile, will rely on young Shubman Gill, the experienced David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya to score the runs.

Let's take a look at the three potential batters who will score the most runs in today's match.

#3 Manish Pandey - LSG

Manish Pandey was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set up for the last four years. He enjoyed a decent run in the Ranji Trophy coming into the 2022 IPL. The Karnataka batter scored 325 runs in three matches at an average of 162.50.

Pandey is expected to bat at No. 3 for Lucknow and will want to play the anchor role for the side. He will be greeted at the center by one of the two between KL Rahul or de Kock, who are expected to open for LSG.

#2 Shubman Gill - GT

Shubman Gill was one of the more important batters in KKR's batting line-up last season. The young opener will now have to carry on his run-scoring for his new team Gujarat.

He is expected to spend as much time on the crease as possible, while others take off around him. Gill is coming into the new edition on the back of two consecutive 400+ run seasons for KKR.

#1 Hardik Pandya - GT

Hardik Pandya will have to lead from the front with both the ball and the bat for GT. While wielding the willow, his primary task will be to either end the innings with a flourish or carry the middle overs for his team.

The Baroda-born all-rounder is currently on the fringes of the Indian team and a good IPL season will help him make a case ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pandya had a poor IPL last time out, scoring just 127 runs in 12 games. He will be keen to make amends with his new team this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy