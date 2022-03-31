IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who could take most wickets in LSG vs CSK match

Despite the absence of Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pushed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) till the 18th over of their first game of IPL 2022.

That should help them when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 31). Both teams, led by new captains KL Rahul (LSG) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), lost their season openers and will look to open their account.

Lucknow's bowling looked impressive, with Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya on the economical side. They kept Gujarat Titans quiet for a while and will look to do the same against CSK.

Ahead of the marquee clash, we predict the three bowlers who might bag the most wickets:

#1 Dushmantha Chameera (LSG)

Dushmantha Chameera had a good start to IPL 2022. He ended with figures of 3-0-22-2, picking up the key wickets of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar. His length and ability to extract pace and bounce makes him a tricky customer to get away from.

Chameera could relish bowling against the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway by getting the ball to move away from them. After an impressive start, he just might be in the wickets column again.

#2 Dwayne Bravo (CSK)

It's a mistake to count Dwayne Bravo out at any stage of the game. He restored hopes by bagging three wickets for 20 runs against KKR, so CSK will be pleased that their veteran superstar is in form with the ball.

His subtle variations, especially the slower delivery, is still one of the more potent weapons in his arsenal, and Bravo could be key in the middle overs against LSG.

#3 Avesh Khan (LSG)

Despite being on the expensive side, Avesh Khan was impressive for Lucknow in patches. He ended up with the wicket of the dangerous-looking David Miller in LSG’s opener against Gujarat.

After having a breakout season with Delhi Capitals last year that also resulted in an India call-up, Khan will look to cement his case by performing against the defending champions.

Edited by Bhargav