IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will pick most wickets in LSG vs GT match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will get their IPL 2022 campaign underway on Monday (March 28) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides boast of a competitive bowling unit and while Lucknow comes across as a batting-heavy squad, Gujarat has the bowlers to diffuse their opposition's explosive batters.

Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, and Rashid Khan will be the bowlers to watch out for from both sides, and ahead of the two franchises' maiden IPL 2022 outing, we predict the bowlers with the most wickets in the game.

#1 Rashid Khan will be among the wickets

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan was one of the players drafted by the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and will look to weave a web around Lucknow.

The former SRH spinner had 18 wickets in the previous season and will look to get started with some wickets under his belt in IPL 2022.

The leg-spinner will be crucial for Gujarat in the middle overs and will hope to stifle LSG's formidable batting lineup.

#2 Avesh Khan will look for a wicket-filled IPL 2022

LSG seamer Avesh Khan had a breakout IPL 2021 season, with the Delhi Capitals bagging 24 wickets in a staggering economy of 7.37. The Madhya Pradesh quick will be eager to justify his ₹10 crore price tag.

His ability to swing the ball both ways and bowl the heavy ball makes him a destructive bowler, one that KL Rahul hopes can deliver the goods for him this season.

#3 Krunal Pandya

In what will be a Pandya vs Pandya face-off at the Wankhede in IPL 2022, a turf where they played most of their cricket for the Mumbai Indians, Krunal forms a vital mid-overs cog alongside Ravi Bishnoi.

His left-arm spin has bamboozled the best batters in the game and although he hasn't had the wickets to show for the last couple of seasons in the IPL, the Baroda man can still cause some damage with the ball.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar