“Mahi bhai has set a big legacy, need to carry that forward” - Ravindra Jadeja shares first reaction after being named CSK captain

Ravindra Jadeja shared his initial reaction after being named the new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper on Thursday for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Stating that he is feeling good, the all-rounder admitted that he has big shoes to fill.

The Chennai-based franchise confirmed that MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of the team to Jadeja.

Reacting to the big news, the new skipper said in a video shared on the franchise’s official Twitter handle:

“Feeling good. At the same I know that I have to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy, So I need to carry that forward, so hopefully…”

The 33-year-old asserted that he is not too stressed out and will seek Dhoni’s help as he takes up the challenging role. He added:

"I don’t need to worry too much because he is here. Whatever questions I have to ask, I will definitely go to him. He’ll be my go-to person. He was and still is today. So I am not worried too much. Thank for all wishes and love. Keep supporting us.”

Earlier, in a post on their official website, CSK gave details of the captaincy change and wrote:

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

Under Dhoni, CSK won the IPL title for the fourth time last season, but there has been growing speculation over his possible decision to quit the captaincy.

He felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Jadeja: CSK CEO on Dhoni’s decision

According to Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, Dhoni had been thinking about the decision for a while and felt this was the right time.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"MS Dhoni was thinking about it. He felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Jaddu (Jadeja). He feels Jaddu is also in prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him to lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be (in the) back of his mind.”

Dhoni led CSK in 213 matches (IPL + CLT20) of which the franchise won 130 and lost 81. Apart from four IPL titles, the 40-year-old also led CSK to two CLT20 triumphs.

