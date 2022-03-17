“He told me he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team” - Rovman Powell reveals chat with Rishabh Pant 

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rovman Powell has revealed that he had a chat with franchise captain Rishabh Pant during the India vs West Indies T20 series in Kolkata. Powell stated that Pant told him he was excited to have the Windies cricketer in the team.

The 28-year-old was purchased by DC at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru last month for ₹2.8 crore. He had his first practice session with the franchise in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 16).

Speaking about his experience with the DC camp so far, Powell said:

"It's been very good to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I have heard a lot of good things about this franchise. The players have welcomed me with open arms. I had a chat with Rishabh during the T20 series in Kolkata as well. He told me that he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team."

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



P.S. Wait for that cover drive at the end 🤩



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 Started from the DC Cricket Academy nets, now we hereP.S. Wait for that @YashDhull2002 cover drive at the end 🤩 Started from the DC Cricket Academy nets, now we here 💙P.S. Wait for that @YashDhull2002 ™️ cover drive at the end 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 https://t.co/BnzXTvoOCk

The West Indies batter added that he is also looking forward to working with the franchise’s head coach and Aussie legend Ricky Ponting. He stated:

"As a child I watched Ricky Ponting bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well. He is really good and, hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him."

A power-hitter, Powell has played 39 T20Is for West Indies and has scored 619 runs at a strike rate of 138.78 with one hundred and three fifties.

“Looking forward to a fantastic season” - Delhi Capitals keeper-batter KS Bharat

Delhi Capitals’ wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat also attended his first practice session with his new franchise on Wednesday. Bharat, who was with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year, said about the upcoming season:

"I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It's been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season."

Delhi will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Parimal