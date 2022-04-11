IPL 2022: Sai Sudharsan age, salary, hometown and T20 stats

Sai Sudharsan grabbed everyone's attention with an impressive 30-ball 35 on his IPL debut last week against the Punjab Kings. Sudharsan received an opportunity to play for the Gujarat Titans after the team's all-rounder Vijay Shankar picked up an injury.

The Tamil Nadu youngster impressed straightaway by playing a calm knock during a run-chase. He supported Shubman Gill to perfection as both batters stitched up a 101-run partnership for the second wicket. Their second wicket stand played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' win against the Punjab Kings.

Courtesy of his good performance on debut, Sudharsan retained his place in the playing XI for the fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Not many fans would have seen him play before his IPL debut. On that note, we will look at some interesting things you need to know about Sudharsan.

Sai Sudharsan Age

Sudharsan was born on October 15, 2001. As of April 11, 2022, he is 20 years and 178 days old.

Sai Sudharsan Salary

Gujarat Titans signed the uncapped Indian batter at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Sudharsan will earn ₹20 lakh in his debut IPL season.

Hometown

Sudharsan was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He plays first-class cricket for Tamil Nadu and has represented Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

T20 stats

Sudharsan made his T20 debut for Tamil Nadu in November last year. So far, he has played eight matches in the shortest format of the game, scoring 217 runs at a strike rate of 119.23.

The left-handed batter can stabilize the innings and hold one end. He also has the capability to score boundaries when needed. It will be interesting to see how many runs Sudharsan scores in IPL 2022.

