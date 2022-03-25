"Interesting to see who is the leader on the field when MS Dhoni does play" - Shane Watson on CSK's leadership dynamics for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals' (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson has shared his views on the captaincy transition from MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp.

Dhoni surprised one and all on Thursday with an unexpected decision to call it quits on his CSK captaincy. The 40-year-old handed the baton over to Ravindra Jadeja, which took even Shane Watson by surprise.

However, Watson is keen to see whether MS Dhoni will be the leader when he plays or if he'll let Jadeja handle the situation. Speaking on the Watto's Wrap segment on The Grade Cricketer on Youtube, the Aussie said:

"It's going to be interesting to see how that dynamic goes when MS does play...who really is the leader on the field? Whether Dhoni just sort of takes over and under pressure, more so than anything. He just sort of goes...'you know what, let me just take over for a little bit while I redirect the ship' or whether he does just sit back and Jadeja is confident enough to just take the reins and go, 'Okay well, this is my team and I'm going to do it the way I want and learn from from my mistakes'."

Shane Watson further added:

"So, it's going to be really interesting to see how it plays out and see whether there's any openings there for the opposition to speak while they're working through that dynamic."

"You have to trust MS Dhoni's judgment" - Shane Watson

Watson remarked that Dhoni has always put the team ahead of everything else. Stressing the need to trust the former Indian skipper's judgment, he said:

"For me, it was very surprising for sure. With MS, you have to certainly always trust his judgement and why he sort of does things for sure because he cares about people and he cares about the team environment and cares for people around him."

The defending champions CSK will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign under Ravindra Jadeja tomorrow against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee