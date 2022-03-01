3 reasons why Jason Roy's exit is a big blow for Gujarat Titans

England opener Jason Roy has confirmed that he will be withdrawing from the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year old communicated his decision via social media, thanking the franchise for putting their faith in him.

Roy has cited bio-bubble fatigue as the reason behind his withdrawal. According to reports, he will also not play the early rounds of the County Championship, taking a short break from cricket to spend time with his young family.

The Englishman's absence will be a huge blow to the Gujarat Titans. The franchise is yet to name a replacement player for Roy, as they look for a new opening partner for Shubman Gill.

This is the second time Roy has pulled out of the IPL. He also did so in 2020 after he was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for his base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Having played for the Gujarat Lions, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Surrey player has had some IPL experience under his belt. However, Roy has only played 13 games in the IPL, scoring 329 runs at an average of a shade under 30.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why the English batter's withdrawal from the IPL could be a pivotal blow for the Gujarat Titans.

#3 Gujarat Titans miss out on a powerplay intent merchant

With his calculated-risk approach, Roy can be a menace for most bowlers in white-ball cricket. The England star was in fine form in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, scoring 303 runs at a strike-rate of 170.22, becoming the highest run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators.

After gaining a bit of a reputation as a pace-hitter at the top of the order, Roy has adapted his game. Facing the spinners had been an Achilles' heel for the Surrey batter, but he has addressed the issue in recent times.

The 31-year old has now evolved into one of the most dangerous white-ball batters of his time, capable of dismantling any bowling attack on his day. Most T20 games tend to be decided in the powerplay overs, and that is where Roy's presence will be sorely missed by the Titans.

#2 Hunt for a new opening pair

Gujarat Titans acquired Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as their three picks ahead of the IPL Auction. The proposition of Shubman Gill opening the innings alongside Jason Roy was quite an appealing one.

Gill would be the perfect second fiddle to the English batter, who would play the role of the aggressor on most days. The batters have complimentary attributes, which are usually witnessed in the makings of a successful opening pair.

The Titans still have the option of announcing a replacement player for the Englishman. The likes of Wriddhiman Saha provide a decent back-up, but that would mean Gujarat having to operate with two similar types of batters in the powerplay.

Matthew Wade provides another excellent option at the top, if his recent form in the BBL is anything to go by. While it would allow a left-right hand combination at the top of the order, it could leave a gaping hole in the middle order that lacks serious firepower and experience.

#1 Lack of experience and firepower

After having a solid core at the start of the auction, the Gujarat Titans made some questionable decisions that have now left them in peril. The likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have shown what they're capable of, but their form has been hit-or-miss recently.

Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar have been promising on the domestic circuit, but there is no guarantee that they will be successful at the highest level. The challenge of setting up the platform for the likes of Hardik Pandya and David Miller towards the end of the innings is going to be a gargantuan one for the young lads.

Apart from that, the team might also struggle to find the right balance if their captain Hardik Pandya can't provide a fifth bowling option. The Titans could also address this issue and replace Jason Roy with a proven middle-order all-rounder.

