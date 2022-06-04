IPL 2022: Top 3 revelations for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this season 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of two new franchises that made their debut in the recently-concluded IPL 2022. While the other new franchise in Gujarat Titans (GT) won the title in their maiden attempt, LSG were knocked out in the Eliminator.

The KL Rahul-led side were one of the better teams during the league phase of the tournament, winning nine of their 14 games. LSG played some wonderful cricket in their maiden IPL season. However, with the roster they had after a successful IPL mega auction, the elimination might be termed an underachievement for the Lucknow-based side.

A team of several multi-faceted individuals, many players gave their best in their debut campaign with the franchise and proved to be surprise packages for the franchise.

Let's look at three of those players who were revelations for the Lucknow-based franchise in IPL 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda - , rate Ayush Badoni's performance so far at IPL 2022



#IPL2022 #LSG On a scale of, rate Ayush Badoni's performance so far at IPL 2022 On a scale of 1️⃣-🔟, rate Ayush Badoni's performance so far at IPL 2022 💥#IPL2022 #LSG https://t.co/X34E2GZXry

It came as a bit of a surprise when LSG opted to include Ayush Badoni on their side in the very first game of the tournament. However, against a top-class GT bowling attack, the youngster kept his cool and smacked a fifty. Badoni stitched an important 87-run partnership with Deepak Hooda and scored 54 off 41 in his debut game.

Story continues below ad

The innings saw another young Indian talent with very high potential unearthed from the IPL. The newbie, who was bought by LSG at his base price of ₹20 lakh, again showed nerves of steel in a massive run-chase against Chennai, handing his team their first ever IPL win.

While Badoni had a terrific first half of the tournament, his performances dipped during the second. However, these things are bound to happen in one's first IPL season.

While playing at no. six or seven for LSG, Badoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 124. The 22-year-old seems to have a golden arm as well, as he took a wicket in each of his two overs he bowled this campaign.

All in all, the emergence of Badoni was a revelation for Lucknow in their debut season, and he will be a key part of their long-term project as well.

#2. Deepak Hooda

Story continues below ad

Deepak Hooda @HoodaOnFire 🏼. Not the way we wanted to finish but we played heart out cricket with full grit & determination 🏻.

Proud bunch, Proud memories @LucknowIPL A very special & unforgettable maiden season for us🏼. Not the way we wanted to finish but we played heart out cricket with full grit & determination🏻.Proud bunch, Proud memories A very special & unforgettable maiden season for us 🙌🏼. Not the way we wanted to finish but we played heart out cricket with full grit & determination👊🏻.Proud bunch, Proud memories❤️💙@LucknowIPL https://t.co/O6tY5X5D5b

Had Deepak Hooda not been there for LSG this campaign, they would've found it difficult to finish third in the table. The 27-year-old's contributions in the middle-order were extremely crucial for the franchise.

After playing him at number five in the initial games, LSG management promoted Hooda up the order. The Haryana-born dasher proved consistent wherever he played and played crucial knocks to seal games for the team.

IPL 2022 was by far Hooda's best IPL campaign. In 14 innings, the right-hander amassed 451 runs at an average of 32.21 and an excellent strike rate of 136.7. He was one of the few batters not to have registered any single digit score in the competition.

Story continues below ad

With his composure and ball-striking capabilities, Hooda will be a key player for the franchise in coming editions.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL #ipl2022 #lsg Mohsin Khan is surely one of the best finds of the season Mohsin Khan is surely one of the best finds of the season 😍#IPL #ipl2022 #lsg https://t.co/vAz0idwFuJ

Mohsin Khan made his IPL debut for the Lucknow Super Giants after warming the bench for three seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He was one of the season's best bargains, with LSG paying just ₹20 lakh for his services at the mega auction.

The pacer was terrific for Lucknow and he was instrumental in the team's ascent to the playoffs. In the nine games he played this season, the left-armer went wicketless just once in a stellar show of consistency.

Story continues below ad

The Uttar Pradesh-born lad took 14 scalps at an excellent average of 14. With his tight line and lengths, he only leaked runs at a rate of 5.9 and even bowled two maidens in IPL 2022. During the match against Delhi Capitals, Mohsin picked up four wickets, conceding just 16 runs, to lead the side to victory.

LSG captain KL Rahul admitted that he did not enjoy facing Mohsin in the nets due to his sharp bowling, which was a tremendous compliment for the young pacer.

If he continues to perform the way he performed in IPL 2022, Mohsin will, sooner rather than later, become one of the best left-arm pacers in India.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far