IPL 2023: 3 players who flopped and 2 who starred in today's CSK vs LSG match

The raucous Chepauk fans were treated to a run-fest as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs to notch up their first win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul and Co. won the toss and elected to field first, with CSK making the most of the batting-friendly conditions. Although Lucknow raced away to a massive score in the powerplay, the Men in Yellow pulled things back with a classic Chepauk spin choke to put their first points on the board.

Here are three players who flopped and two who starred in Match 6 of IPL 2023 between CSK and LSG.

#5 Flop - Deepak Chahar

Kaushik @CricKaushik_

Deepak Chahar has made a terrible start to his IPL 2023 campaign. The pacer was way off the mark in CSK's second game as he recorded his most expensive spell in the history of the league.

There was truly no explanation for Chahar's new-ball disaster. He bowled wide with all the off-side fielders inside the circle. He then bowled short with square leg and fine leg inside the circle. He also pitched it up right in the slot. To top it all off, he bowled five wides.

Chahar ended up with figures of 4-0-55-0, a spell that could've cost the Men in Yellow dearly. He needs to get his act together immediately.

#4 Star - Ravi Bishnoi

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh

In contrast, Ravi Bishnoi sent down a stellar spell in which he displayed great control and excellent smarts. The leg-spinner was the pick of the LSG bowlers in a CSK innings characterized by big hits and heavy flow of runs.

Bishnoi kicked off his involvement in the game with a teasing delivery that coaxed the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad into a heave across the line. The youngster followed it up with two superb googlies to dismiss southpaws Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali.

Bishnoi, with an economy rate of seven, was LSG's stingiest bowler on the night. He also took two catches in the deep and has made a promising start to his IPL 2023 campaign.

#3 Flop - Ben Stokes

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



Not an ideal start which CSK wished.

Ben Stokes, dealing with a persistent knee problem, hasn't been at his best in IPL 2023 thus far. CSK's marquee signing has made two single-digit scores on the trot and doesn't seem to be at full bowling fitness either.

Against LSG, Stokes was thoroughly deceived by a slower ball from Avesh Khan as he attempted a big hit. The left-hander is known to be vulnerable against deliveries of that kind, and his batting limitations seem to be catching up to him rapidly.

Stokes couldn't make an impact with the ball either, with his over in the powerplay costing 18 runs. Although he took two good catches, the Men in Yellow will expect a lot more from their star all-rounder.

#2 Star - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder two games in, was known for slow starts in the league. Not any more though, with the opening batter having reeled off two effortless fifties.

Playing his first game at Chepauk as a CSK player, Gaikwad laid into LSG's powerplay bowlers with ease. He took on both the pacers and the spinners, racing away to his second half-century on the trot and giving Chennai an excellent platform to capitalize on.

Gaikwad seems to be in some form, and the Super Kings will hope that he carries on and has a prolific season. One thing's for certain, the Men in Yellow desperately need his runs at the top of the order.

#1 Flop - KL Rahul

K L Rahul @klrahul

KL Rahul has an excellent record against CSK, but he failed on all counts on Monday.

Rahul should've shielded Kyle Mayers from Moeen Ali in the final over of the powerplay and took on the English off-spinner himself. He didn't, though, and the West Indian fell to his negative matchup once again.

When Rahul did take on Moeen, the field restrictions were over. The LSG skipper tried to clear the long midwicket boundary and holed out in tame fashion to leave his team in all sorts of trouble, having lost three wickets in quick succession.

The Super Giants' tactical decisions were also way off the mark. Their batting order had all their batters being used sub-optimally, and Rahul was too late to bring Bishnoi and Mark Wood into the attack.

It was an overall very forgettable performance from a man who has become known to dish out such displays.

