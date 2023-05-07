IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's GT vs LSG fixture 

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 51 of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The in-form GT side defeated the LSG by seven runs when both sides met previously in the reverse fixture in Lucknow.

The Titans are enjoying a solid campaign so far with seven victories and just three defeats in the 10 games played so far. With 14 points and a positive net run rate of 0.752, they are bossing the table right at the top.

On the other hand, the Super Giants have played 11 games with five wins and four losses. Their last encounter ended with no result against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With 11 points and an NRR of +0.639, they are placed third in the table.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's GT vs LSG fixture.

#3 Hardik Pandya can reach to 150 T20 wickets

Hardik Pandya celebrating with his teammates [IPLT20]

Apart from being an aggressive batter, Hardik Pandya has also worked on his skills as a frontline pacer. He has bowled alongside Mohammed Shami in the powerplay this season and has been quite effective as well.

The GT skipper has picked up 148 scalps in 182 innings over his T20 career so far. Another two wickets will take him to 150 T20 career wickets, thus making him only the second-ever Indian pace-bowling all-rounder after Irfan Pathan (173 wickets) to achieve the landmark.

#2 Shubman Gill could become the first-ever batter to hit 100 fours for GT

Shubman Gill for GT [IPLT20]

One of the most elegant batters currently, Shubman Gill could complete a milestone in the clash against LSG on Sunday.

The GT opener, who has been consistent with the bat, has scored 858 runs at an average of 35.75 across 26 innings for the defending champions.

His tally also includes 98 fours and 17 maximums. Another two boundaries would mean that Gill would become the first-ever batter to hit 100 fours for the Gujarat franchise.

#1 Rashid Khan could become the first-ever spinner to complete 550 T20 wickets

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket vs RR [IPLT20]

Arguably the greatest T20 bowler at present, Rashid Khan could script himself into the history books and can achieve a significant personal landmark in today's fixture in Ahmedabad.

The ace Afghani tweaker, who has played T20 cricket all across the globe, has 546 scalps to his name in only 398 innings. He is the second-highest wicket-taker ever in T20 history and need just four more scalps to become the first-ever spinner to complete 550 T20 scalps.

Dwayne Bravo (615 T20 wickets) is the only bowler to have over 550 scalps in T20 cricket history.

Poll : 0 votes