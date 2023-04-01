IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's LSG vs DC fixture 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take center stage in the third match of the IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 1) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Unfortunately, the two teams will not be able to field their first-choice full-strength playing XI in the forthcoming game. LSG will miss the services of Quinton de Kock while DC will not have the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi due to national commitments.

On paper, the KL Rahul-led team appears to be much more balanced, and as a result, they will bet on themselves to upset a Delhi Caps team that is significantly weakened. David Warner & Co, on the other hand, still have a lot of match-winners in their ranks and might challenge Lucknow.

Today's fixture will offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at three records that are on the verge of being broken ahead of the LSG vs. DC game.

#3 Avesh Khan could complete 50 IPL wickets

Avesh Khan in action for LSG [IPLT20]

Avesh Khan will be a key member in LSG's pace unit after the franchise splashed ₹10 crore for the pacer at the IPL 2022 auction. The right-armer returned with 18 wickets in his opening season and will look to continue his good form in this year's competition.

Khan, who has picked up 47 scalps at an average of 24.79 across 38 IPL innings, is just three wickets shy of claiming 50 wickets in the marquee league.

#2 Prithvi Shaw is nearing 200 fours in IPL

Prithvi Shaw in action for DC [IPLT20]

A player who oozes great talent and class, Prithvi Shaw is a pocket-sized dynamite who will be ready to explode in the upcoming season.

Shaw is known for his hitting abilities and if he manages to hit eight more fours on Saturday, he will complete 200 fours in the cash-rich league. The opening batter is also one of the only two batters to have hit six consecutive fours in a single over.

#1 David Warner could complete 800 boundaries in the IPL

David Warner is an IPL legend [IPLT20]

Another swashbuckling opener who will be on the verge of breaking a record will be none other than David Warner.

Since playing his first IPL game in 2009, the Australian star has taken the league by storm and has clobbered a total of 793 boundaries (578 fours + 215 sixes) in his IPL career.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



Dhawan has hit 837 boundaries, while Virat Kohli at second spot has 796 boundaries.



2023 | #ShikharDhawan | #PBKSvKKR Shikhar Dhawan has hit most boundaries in Indian Premier League.Dhawan has hit 837 boundaries, while Virat Kohli at second spot has 796 boundaries. #IPL 2023 | #IPL Shikhar Dhawan has hit most boundaries in Indian Premier League.Dhawan has hit 837 boundaries, while Virat Kohli at second spot has 796 boundaries.#IPL2023 | #IPL | #ShikharDhawan | #PBKSvKKR https://t.co/jJ101B7U3n

This is the most by any overseas player in the league. Warner is just seven more boundaries short of completing 800 boundaries in the tournament. If he manages to hit those against Lucknow, the southpaw will become only the second player to achieve that after Shikhar Dhawan.

Poll : 0 votes