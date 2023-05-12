IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's MI vs GT encounter 

Two in-form teams, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to cross swords with each other in the 57th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 12.

MI will be high on confidence after winning three out of their last four games. The five-time champions have played 11 matches, with six wins and five losses this season. With 12 points and a net run rate of -0.255, they are placed in fourth position in the table.

On the other hand, it has been yet another fruitful season for reigning champions GT as they have eight victories and just three defeats from 11 games. With 16 points and a net run rate of +0.951, they are bossing the table at the top.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's MI vs GT fixture.

#3 Mumbai Indians could become the first-ever team to beat GT twice in IPL history

Mumbai Indians (MI) - [IPLT20]

Since their maiden season last year, Gujarat Titans have been extremely successful. The defending champions have played 25 IPL games in total so far and have won 18 of those. They have faced only seven defeats across the two seasons so far.

Interestingly, no IPL franchise has beaten GT twice so far and Mumbai will have a golden chance to do so on Friday. So far, MI and Gujarat have faced each other twice, with both teams winning one game apiece.

If MI goes on to beat GT tonight, they will become the first IPL franchise to beat Gujarat at least twice in IPL history.

#2 Shubman Gill could become the first-ever player to score 1,000 IPL runs for GT

Shubman Gill has been in great form for Gujarat Titans. [IPLT20]

One of the most elegant batters currently, Shubman Gill could complete a milestone in the clash against MI on Friday.

The Titans opener, who has been consistent with the bat, has scored 952 runs at an average of 39.66 across 27 innings for the defending champions.

Another 48 runs at Wankhede will take Gill's tally to 1,000 runs for GT, thus becoming the first-ever player to do so for the Gujarat-based franchise.

#1 Rashid Khan could become the first-ever spinner to complete 550 T20 wickets

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket vs RR. [IPLT20]

Arguably the greatest T20 bowler at present, Rashid Khan could script himself into the history books and can achieve a significant personal landmark in today's fixture in Mumbai.

The ace Afghani tweaker, who has played T20 cricket all across the globe, has 547 scalps to his name in only 399 innings. He is the second-highest wicket-taker ever in T20 history and needs just three more scalps to become the first-ever spinner to complete 550 T20 scalps.

Dwayne Bravo (615 T20 wickets) is the only bowler to have over 550 scalps in T20 cricket history.

Poll : 0 votes