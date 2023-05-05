IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's RR vs GT match 

Two finalists from the previous edition in Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns with each other in Match 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

Rajasthan, who commenced their campaign on a flying note, have lost three of their last four fixtures. They suffered a defeat in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

Much like RR, Gujarat Titans will also enter tonight's game on the back of a gut-wrenching defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous IPL 2023 game. Having said that, the Hardik Pandya-led side is still currently top of the table with 12 points from nine games.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well. On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's SRH vs KKR fixture.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal could become the bowler to dismiss Hardik Pandya the most times in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating vs GT [IPLT20]

One of the most anticipated battles from the upcoming game would be the one between Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. The wily leg-spinner has already gotten the better of the GT skipper three times in the IPL. Even in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Pandya was holed out on Chahal's bowling.

If the RR tweaker manages to once again outfox Pandya tonight, he will become the bowler to dismiss Pandya the most times in IPL history. So far, all three of Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed have dismissed Pandya thrice in the cash-rich league.

#2 Mohammed Shami could become the highest wicket-taking pacer against RR

Mohammed Shami pumped up after taking a wicket vs RR [IPLT20].

GT pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has had a terrific record against Rajasthan Royals so far. In the 13 innings in which he has bowled against the inaugural champions, Shami has bagged 18 wickets at an average of just over 24.

His 18 wickets is the joint-most by any pacer against RR alongside Harshal Patel. If the Indian international goes on to dismiss at least one RR batter tonight, he will surpass Patel to become the highest wicket-taking pacer against RR.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal could become the third-fastest batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating his century vs MI [IPLT20]

Fresh off his superlative century against the Mumbai Indians, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be on the verge of achieving a personal landmark in the clash against GT. The 21-year-old, who has been mighty impressive in the 32 matches he has played in the IPL, has scored 975 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 144.66 as of yet.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals From Azad Maidan to Wankhede - not just a 5-minute ride, but a 5-year journey. From Azad Maidan to Wankhede - not just a 5-minute ride, but a 5-year journey. 💗 https://t.co/onfvjZLjUk

Another 25 runs on Friday will make him only the third-fastest batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs. The clash against GT will mark Jaiswal's 33rd innings while both Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad mustered their 1,000 IPL runs in 32 innings.

Poll : 0 votes