The first match of Sunday's double-header will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

RCB beat Rajasthan in the reverse fixture earlier this season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The upcoming clash between the two teams will be of huge importance as both franchises will be looking for a win in order to solidify their chances for a playoff berth.

While RR are placed fifth with 12 points, Bangalore are seventh and have 10 points after 11 games.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in tonight's RR vs RCB fixture.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal could complete 50 IPL wickets for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket [IPLT20]

What a great signing Yuzvendra Chahal has been for Rajasthan. The leg-spinner is their prime wicket-taker and has been vital in their success since last year.

Across just 29 IPL games, Chahal has bagged an impressive 48 wickets at an average of 18.3 and at an economy rate of 7.81.

The all-time IPL highest wicket-taker is just two more wickets shy of becoming the fastest ever RR bowler to bag 50 IPL scalps for the franchise.

#2 Virat Kohli will play his 250th T20 game for RCB

Virat Kohli raising his bat after a fifty vs DC [IPLT20]

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been synonymous with Virat Kohli. The modern-day master has been part of the franchise since its inception in 2008 and has been the linchpin of the side.

The clash against Rajasthan will mark Kohli's 250th game for the Challengers, thus making him complete a significant milestone. Across 249 matches for the franchise, the former RCB skipper has mustered 7,468 runs at an average of 36.60, which includes 52 half-centuries and five centuries as well.

Two hundred thirty-four of Kohli's 249 appearances have come in the IPL, while the remaining 15 came at the Champions League T20.

#1 Virat Kohli could become first Indian to be dismissed most times by a pacer

Virat Kohli has a negative matchup against Sandeep Sharma

Despite dominating world-class bowlers all around the globe for over a decade, Virat Kohli could achieve an unwanted record against RR's Sandeep Sharma.

The right-arm pacer has dismissed Kohli seven times in 16 T20 innings. This is the most number of times any bowler has gotten the better of the former Indian captain in the shortest format of the game.

If Sandeep manages to dismiss Kohli once again today, he will become the pacer to dismiss an Indian batter the most number of times in T20 history. Currently, MS Dhoni is joined by Kohli on the list with seven dismissals against Zaheer Khan during his career.

