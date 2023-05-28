IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the ultimate Finals between CSK and GT

After two months of continuous cricketing action, the stage is set for the summit clash between two high-quality teams — Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Chennai, who qualified for the finals after beating GT in the Qualifier 1, will be playing their tenth IPL final and if they manage to clinch the title, they will join Mumbai Indians (MI) as the record five-time champions.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Chennai Super Kings take on Defending Champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium!



Who will come on top tonight?



#GTvCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 Time for the IPL finalChennai Super Kings take on Defending Champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium!Who will come on top tonight? Time for the IPL final 🔥 Chennai Super Kings take on Defending Champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium!Who will come on top tonight? ⚡#GTvCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/6ynR95kDxR

Gujarat, meanwhile, have qualified for their second consecutive IPL final and will be looking to defend their title against CSK. If they go on to bag another final, GT will become only the third team after CSK and MI to win two IPL titles back-to-back.

There are other records as well that are vulnerable in the upcoming high-octane game. On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in tonight's final between CSK and GT.

#3 Devon Conway could become the CSK player with the second-most runs in a single IPL season

Devon Conway has been magnificent for CSK this season [IPLT20]

This has been a wonderful season for Devon Conway. The left-handed opener is the joint-fourth highest run-getter this season with 625 runs at a great average of 52.50 across 15 innings.

Conway's 625 runs are the fourth-best tally in an IPL season by a CSK player. Another 11 runs against GT will take him past Ruturaj Gaikwad's tally of 635 runs from 2022, and make the Kiwi the CSK player with the second-most runs in a single IPL season.

Michael Hussey's 733 runs in the 2013 season is the most any CSK player has scored in a single campaign and Conway would need another 109 runs if he wants to beat that.

#2 Shubman Gill can become only the second-ever cricketer to complete 900 runs in a single IPL season

Shubman Gill celebrates his 3rd IPL 2023 century [IPLT20]

The IPL 2023 season will be remembered for the sheer brilliance shown by India's very own Shubman Gill.

The classy GT opener has been settling records for fun this season and could achieve another milestone against CSK. Having mustered a total of 851 runs across 16 innings, Gill is just 49 runs shy of completing 900 runs in this campaign.

If he goes on to score 49 runs, he will become only the second-ever cricketer after Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016) to score over 900 runs in a single season.

#1 MS Dhoni will become the first-ever player to complete 250 IPL games

MS Dhoni will play his 250th IPL game [IPLT20]

An out-and-out IPL legend, the 2023 IPL final will be MS Dhoni's 250th game in the tournament. He is the player with the most appearances in the league and will become the first-ever individual to complete 250 IPL games.

Moreover, Dhoni will take part in his 11th IPL final, making him the first-ever player to do so.

Across his 249 IPL matches, the CSK skipper has scored 5,082 runs at a strike rate of just below 136. This includes 137 catches and 41 stumpings as a wicket-keeper as well.

Poll : 0 votes