IPL 2023: 3 takeaways from GT's 5-wicket win over CSK 

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) began their title defense on a wonderful note by beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener by five wickets. The high-octane match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

After GT asked CSK to bat first, the visitors made 178/7 thanks in large part to Ruturaj Gaikwad's magnificent 92 off just 50 balls. After giving away 114 runs in the first 12 overs, the Gujarat bowlers did well to hold CSK back. Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Gujarat's batting department worked like a well-oiled unit, with almost all batters barring Hardik Pandya (8 off 11) doing their bit. Shubman Gill top-scored with 63, while Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan remained unbeaten at the end to see GT over the line.

On that note, here are three key takeaways from the opening game of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK.

#3 First Impact Player substitution in IPL history

CricTracker @Cricketracker Tushar Deshpande replaces Ambati Rayudu in Chennai Super Kings XI.



📸: Jio Cinema Tushar Deshpande replaces Ambati Rayudu in Chennai Super Kings XI.📸: Jio Cinema https://t.co/3O2mO9vHTu

While he may not have had an outing to remember, CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande etched his name into the history books on Friday.

Deshpande became the IPL's first Impact Player, replacing middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu in the second innings.

Later in the innings, GT also used their impact substitution when Kane Williamson, who was injured while fielding in the first innings, was replaced by Sai Sudharshan. Sudharshan batted at no. 3 and made a good-looking 22 off 17 balls.

#2 New season, same old Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan won the game for GT [IPLT20]

Rahul Tewatia, the man for the big occasion, once again guided his team over the line in a run-chase.

Ever since smashing Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes to win the game for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2020, Tewatia has made a habit of standing up in clutch moments.

Against CSK on Friday, the left-hander smashed a six and a four to seal the deal for Gujarat in the last over. Tewatia remained unbeaten on 15 while Rashid Khan scored a whirlwind 10 off just three balls.

#1 2 talented Indian batters steal the show

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Second innings - Shubman Gill



The future of Indian cricket ruling the first game of IPL 2023



#RuturajGaikwad #ShubmanGill #GTvsCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 First innings - Ruturaj GaikwadSecond innings - Shubman GillThe future of Indian cricket ruling the first game of IPL 2023 First innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad ✅Second innings - Shubman Gill ✅The future of Indian cricket ruling the first game of IPL 2023 🔥#RuturajGaikwad #ShubmanGill #GTvsCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/tEfS1yTnZQ

The opening game of IPL 2023 will largely be remembered for the grace and class shown by two of India's finest talents — Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill.

While Gaikwad showcased how lethal he can be, Gill demonstrated why he is one of the hottest properties on the international circuit.

Smashing four boundaries and nine lusty blows during his knock, Gaikwad missed his century by eight runs, scoring a fantastic 92 off just 50 balls.

Gill began GT's chase admirably and utilized the powerplay to great effect on his way to mustering 63 off just 36 balls.

Given that Gaikwad and Gill have enjoyed glorious starts to their campaign, they will be expected to carry their form through the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes