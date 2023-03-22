With less than 10 days to go until the much-awaited Indian festival, the Indian Premier League's opening match will witness the four-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in action against the reigning champions the Gujarat Titans, who will be competing in their second IPL season. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening ceremony on March 31, 2023.

Here's a look at the four foreign players who are expected to feature in the IPL 2023 opener:

1) Devon Convoy: The Kiwi opener has been playing well lately, managing two scores of fifty or more in the recently completed test against Sri Lanka. Getting a foreign opener for the base price was a steal for CSK, and they will be depending on him to get them off to a strong start.

2) Moeen Ali: The 35-year-old all-rounder has been in excellent form and has led England in T-20s. His explosive batting and ability to handle the ball well would provide firepower for the team. The team will undoubtedly include Ali, who is the eighth-ranked all-rounder in the starting 11.

3) Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes, who will be a key component of the starting 11 and was acquired for more than 16 crores at the auction. He has been deemed fit and available for the entire IPL. CSK doesn't typically spend that much money on players, but Ben Stokes, who has the potential to replace MSD as the captain, is worth every penny.

4) Mitchell Santner: Another reliable all-rounder, Santner hasn't had many opportunities to play for CSK, but there's a good chance he will in the first match because Maheesh Theekshana will be representing Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI vs New Zealand on the same day in a different country.

