IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: A look at significant numbers from all the past 15 finals

The ultimate fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the finals of the tournament. The summit clash is set to host by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Remarkably, this will mark CSK's 10th appearance in the finals. They have lifted the championship four times and another final win will make them the joint-record winner alongside Mumbai Indians (MI) with five IPL titles.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have a golden chance to defend their silverware. They are only the third team to qualify for two consecutive IPL finals and could also become the only the third franchise after CSK and MI to defend their title.

Ahead of the showdown clash between CSK and GT, let us now take a look at some of the key numbers from the 15 IPL finals held to date.

Batting stats in IPL Finals

Suresh Raina is an IPL legend [IPLT20]

Highest team total: 208/7 scored by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2016.

Lowest team total: 125/9 by Chennai Super Kings CSK against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2013.

Most runs by a batter: 249 runs by Suresh Raina.

Highest individual score by a batter: 117* by Shane Watson of CSK vs SRH in IPL 2018.

Half-centuries: 26 half-centuries have been scored in IPL Finals.

Centuries: 2 centuries have been scored in IPL finals.

Bowling stats in IPL Finals

Most wickets by a bowler: 10 by Dwayne Bravo.

Best Individual figures: 4-16 by Anil Kumble vs Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009.

Fielding and wicketkeeping stats in IPL Final

MS Dhoni has played in the most IPL finals [IPLT20]

Most catches: 6 by Suresh Raina.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 7 by MS Dhoni.

Last IPL Final (IPL 2022)

Hardik Pandya led GT to the IPL 2022 title [IPLT20]

Gujarat Titans (GT) scripted history when they trounced the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in last year's IPL Final, held in Ahmedabad.

After putting RR to bat first, GT restricted them to a modest total of 130/9. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball, claiming his career-best bowling figures of 3/17 in the all-important clash.

In reply, GT cruised to the target with 11 balls to spare. Opener Shubman Gill remained unbeaten till the end on 45 and also hit the winning six for his side. Gill would hope to replicate the same this time around as well.

