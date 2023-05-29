IPL 2023 Final on reserve day: What time will the CSK vs GT final start today?

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. However, rain allowed no play on Sunday, forcing the tournament organizers to move the final to the reserve day - Monday, May 29.

Even the toss could not take place on Sunday due to the wet conditions. The match was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The umpires waited till nearly 11:00 PM to try and see if any play was possible. However, almost every time some hopes were raised after the rain stopped, it was back to square one as it started pouring again.

Finally, after a frustrating wait of more than three hours, the umpires decided that no play would be possible on Sunday and decided to shift the IPL 2023 final to the allotted reserve day on Monday.

Start time of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final on the reserve day

Weather permitting, the IPL 2023 final on Monday will start at the same time as it was scheduled to start on Sunday - 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM.

An official statement on the iplt20.com website confirmed the details. The statement said:

“TATA IPL Final [has been] rescheduled to Monday, May 29th at 7:30PM IST.”

The statement added:

“The TATA IPL Final of the 2023 edition involving Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans has been rescheduled to the reserved day, Monday, May 29th due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad. Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th.”

Thanking fans for their patience and support, the BCCI requested them to come in big numbers to support their favorite IPL teams again on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What happens if rain hampers play in IPL 2023 final on reserve day as well

In case of rain affecting proceedings during the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final on Monday as well, there are multiple scenarios that can be explored. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, a full 20-overs-per-side match can start latest by 9:35 pm.

The cut-off time for a five-overs-per-side IPL 2023 final is said to be 12:06 am. If rain does not allow even a five-over match in Ahmedabad, a Super Over can be held. Some reports have mentioned the cut-off for a Super Over as 1:20 am.

If none of the above is possible, defending champions Gujarat Titans will be declared winners of IPL 2023 as they finished above Chennai on the points table after the conclusion of the league stage.

