IPL 2023 Playoffs, LSG vs MI: Eliminator stats 

Two quality teams in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in the much-awaited Eliminator of the ongoing IPL 2023. The upcoming clash is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

The winner of the clash will go head-to-head against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2. GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 Finals.

LSG, who finished third on the points table, accumulated 17 points with eight wins and five losses across their 14 league games. Their one game against CSK ended in a no-result due to rain.

Mumbai, meanwhile, required some help from GT as the defending champions knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI, therefore, finished fourth on the table with eight wins and six losses, finishing with 16 points in the league stage.

The clash between LSG and MI is expected to be a tightly contested one, as both teams seek to stay alive in the tournament.

Ahead of the big game in Chennai, here are some key stats you need to know from previous IPL Eliminator games.

Batting stats in IPL Eliminators

Highest team total: 207/4 scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022.

Lowest team total: 109/10 by Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2015.

Most runs by a batter: 133 runs by AB de Villiers

Highest individual score by a batter: 112* off 54 by Rajat Patidar of RCB vs LSG in IPL 2022.

Half-centuries: 15 half-centuries have been scored in Eliminators

Centuries: 1 century has been scored in Eliminators

Bowling stats in IPL Eliminators

Most wickets by a bowler: 6 wickets by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Best Individual figures: 4/21 by Sunil Narine vs RCB in IPL 2021.

Fielding and wicketkeeping stats in IPL Eliminators

Most catches: 5 by Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 5 by Dinesh Karthik.

Last IPL Eliminator (IPL 2022)

Rajat Patidar starred for RCB in IPL 2022 Eliminator [IPLT20]

In the last Eliminator in IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (RCB) by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After RCB were put to bat first, their innings rode on a fabulous knock by Rajat Patidar. The right-hander clobbered 112* runs off just 54 balls, putting LSG bowlers to the sword. Dinesh Karthik also came up with a crucial cameo which led RCB to a fantastic first-innings total of 207/4.

In reply, LSG fell short by 14 runs. While LSG skipper KL Rahul did make 79, he took 58 balls to reach there. Barring Rahul and Deepak Hooda (45 off 26), no other LSG batter did much as they could only make 193/6.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, claiming three wickets for 43 runs in his four overs.

