IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's LSG vs GT clash

The 30th match of IPL 2023 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22.

LSG have had a great start to their campaign, winning four out of their six matches. They thrashed table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in their last game.

The bowlers did exceedingly well to defend 154 runs against a star-studded Rajasthan batting unit. Avesh Khan picked up three wickets, while Marcus Stoinis picked up two, which will give LSG skipper KL Rahul plenty of bowling options going deep into the competition.

In contrast, the Titans lost their last game against Rajasthan on Sunday. A poor effort from the bowlers saw GT fail to defend 177 runs despite a good start in the powerplay.

However, the Titans have had a good five-day break, which will help them regroup and come out all guns blazing to return to winning ways.

The wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has had a few high-scoring games. However, the game is expected to be played on a fresh wicket. Despite that, batters are expected to make a significant impact with both teams boasting decent strikers.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs GT tie.

#1 Kyle Mayers

The left-handed batter has been LSG's highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, amassing 219 runs in six matches, including three half-centuries, at a strike rate of 154.22.

He scored a match-winning half-century in the last game against Rajasthan on a difficult wicket. Kyle Mayers has a good attacking game, which has provided Lucknow with an early impetus.

The West Indian will hope to continue the good work and retain his berth in the playing XI with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the most promising batter in world cricket right now. He has been in superb form in IPL 2023 as well, amassing 228 runs in five matches at an average of 45.60.

Gill has an all-round game and his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha's aggressive brand of cricket gives him enough time to get his eye in and play his shots.

The right-handed batter scored 45 runs off 34 balls in the last match and will look to continue the good work as GT try to return to winning ways.

#3 KL Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul has had a sluggish start to IPL 2023. However, he is slowly getting into the groove with some significant knocks in the last couple of games.

The right-handed batter played a decent knock in the last match and will hope to build on it as Lucknow look to continue their winning run.

Rahul has scored 194 runs in six games so far, at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 114.79.

